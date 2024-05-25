Man held with banned vials awarded10-year RI

Chandigarh, May 24
A local court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a drugs case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Amit Anand.
The police had arrested Amit on November 22, 2018, with 12 injections of pheniramine maleate and another 12 of buprenorphine. He was charged under Section 22 of the NDPS Act to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. After hearing of the arguments, the court convicted him of the charge.
