Man held with drug

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Mohammed Talib of Shanti Nagar with 7 grams of heroin near the BSNL turn, Mani Majra. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. TNS

Resident robbed

Chandigarh: Two persons have robbed Akhilesh, a resident of Palsora village, of a mobile phone and Rs 250 at knifepoint near the Sector 40/41 chowk. TNS

Cricketers visit rehab centre

Chandigarh: Players of Punjab Kings visited Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, Sector 28. Team skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma and Harpreet Brar interacted with patients with spinal injuries and shared their experiences. TNS

Bodybuilding meet on March 31

Chandigarh: Senior and Junior Mr Chandigarh Bodybuilding Competition will be organised on March 31 at GGDSD College, Sector 32. Events for Senior Mr Chandigarh, Junior Mr Chandigarh, Men’s Best Physic, Women’s Fitness and Master Champion will be also organised. Weighing for the competition will take place on March 30 from 3pm to 5 pm at the office of the Chandigarh Amateur Bodybuilding Association. TNS

Nandini selected for North Zone

Chandigarh: Local cricketer Nandini Sharma has been selected in the North Zone team for the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy to be held from March 28 to April 12 in Pune. This decision was taken during a North Zone Selection Committee meeting at Sultanpur Cricket Ground, Gurugram.TNS

UTCA gets 3,047 applications

Chandigarh: UT Cricket Association (UTCA) has received record 3,047 registrations for 2024-25 session. In men’s category, 709 (U-16), 925 (U-19), 997 (U-21), 254 (seniors) have applied. In the women’s category, 73 (U-19) and 21 (seniors) applied.

