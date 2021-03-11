Man held with heroin in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Crime Branch of the Chandigarh Police has arrested a 32-year-old man while possessing heroin. Manoj Kumar, alias Machchar, a resident of Kharar, was nabbed from near the Shastri Nagar light point while possessing 44 grams of heroin. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act at the IT Park police station. TNS

Sec 34 club owner booked

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked the owner of a club, “Pablo Bar”, in Sector 34 for serving hookah to customers on April 28. The police said club owner, Ashok Kumar, had been booked under Section 188 of the IPC at Sector 34 police station. TNS

Man stabbed by neighbour

Chandigarh: A Ram Darbar resident, Rahul, was allegedly stabbed by his neighbour. The complainant, Rahul, alleged that Ajay assaulted and stabbed him with a sharp weapon near Ram Darbar. The complainant suffered injuries and was admitted to the GMCH, Sector 32. A case been registered at the Sector 31 police station and an investigation has been initiated. TNS

Two women steal jewellery

Chandigarh: Two unknown women stole gold jewellery, including bangles, chain, locket and a ring, from a woman at the Mani Majra bus stand. The police have registered a case at the Mani Majra police station and initiated an investigation. TNS

Biker flees with purse

Mohali: A bike-borne youth snatched the purse from a Phase 3A resident near a busy market here on Friday evening. The incident took place around 9 pm when the victim, Manpreet Kaur, was returning home on foot from the market. A bike-borne youth came from behind and snatched her purse. She raised an alarm and tried to get hold of him. The miscreant fled towards the Cama Hotel side in Phase 3A. A case has been registered in this regard.