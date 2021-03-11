Man held with phones stolen from e-bike

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for stealing seven mobile phones from the glove box of an e-bike.

The suspect has been identified as Amar Singh, a resident of NAC, Mani Majra.

The complainant, Ranjit Pathak, had reported that on May 6, he had parked his e-bike outside Government Senior Secondary School, MHC, Mani Majra. He went for an exam after keeping his mobile phones and six other phones of his friends in the dicky.

On returning, he found the mobile phones stolen. A case was registered at the Mani Majra police station.

The police said the stolen mobile phones and four batteries of e-bikes were recovered from the suspect.