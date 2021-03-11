Man held with stolen bicycles in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police arrested Vikas Sharma (27) of Sector 28 and recovered 11 stolen bicycles from him on Saturday. A case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered on Thursday.The police nabbed him at a naka with a stolen cycle. During interrogation, he confessed to having stolen more bicycles. He was produced before the court that sent him to judicial custody. TNS

Biker killed in mishap

Chandigarh: A biker died in a mishap on the road separating Sector 45 and 50 here on Thursday. In a complaint to the police, Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 22, stated that a car driver, Satnam Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, rammed the vehicle into his brother Pardeep Kumar’s bike. The biker sustained injuries and was rushed to the GMCH-32, where he was declared brought dead. A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 49 police station. TNS

Assault: Woman, 4 others booked

Zirakpur: A woman and her four relatives, all from Saini Vihar, Baltana, were booked after her ex-husband reported that his wife and mother were attacked by them. The complainant, Haroon, also from Baltana, stated that he got married in 2015 but her wife left her after three months. In February this year, he married to Fatima. On Friday, his former wife Shaheen Ahmed Siddiqui and her relatives attacked Fatima and his mother inside his house, he alleged. A case under Sections 323, 451 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. TNS

Religious event at Raj Bhavan

Chandigarh: A seven-day Shri Ram Katha commenced at Shri Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium on the premises of the Punjab Raj Bhavan here on Saturday. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and a host of dignitaries from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh were present on the occasion. TNS

School alumni hold vax camp

Chandigarh: The Bhavans Old Students’ Society (BOSS) organised a Covid vaccination camp for children below 18 years of age, at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, on Saturday. Over 200 doses were administered at the camp, which was held with the support of the UT Administration. Inaugurating the camp, senior principal Vineeta Arora appreciated the efforts of the BOSS team. It was the fourth successful camp organised by BOSS over the past two years. TNS

3 booked in theft case

Lalru: The police have booked three Alamgir residents - Baldev Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Gurdeep Singh - in a theft case and illegal possession of the Municipal Council land. A case under Sections 379, 447 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Lalru police station. In his complaint, MC Executive Officer Manvir Singh told about the illegal possession of a land in Alamgir village of Lalru and harvest/theft of crop on the night of April 15. According to the statement of the EO, some employees of the MC are also suspected to be involved in the case. The police are investigating the matter. TNS

Man held with 34-gm heroin

Zirakpur: The police arrested Nikhil Rathore, a resident of Joginder Nagar, with 34 grams of heroin near Bishanpura village on Saturday. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Zirakpur police station.

Adarsh re-elected Tax Bar Assn president

Chandigarh: Adarsh Vir Singh was unanimously re-elected as the president of the Chandigarh Tax Bar Association for the Session 2022-23. During the annual general meeting, Atul Gupta was re-elected as senior vice-president, Abhay Sharma and Sanjeev Khurana as vice-presidents, Ishan Malhotra as general secretary, Ankit Dhiman as finance secretary, Vipin Sharma as secretary and Mohit Barsal as joint secretary. — TNS