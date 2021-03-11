in brief

Man held with stolen bicycles in Mohali

Man held with stolen bicycles in Mohali

The police arrested Vikas Sharma (27) of Sector 28 and recovered 11 stolen bicycles from him on Saturday. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police arrested Vikas Sharma (27) of Sector 28 and recovered 11 stolen bicycles from him on Saturday. A case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered on Thursday.The police nabbed him at a naka with a stolen cycle. During interrogation, he confessed to having stolen more bicycles. He was produced before the court that sent him to judicial custody. TNS

Biker killed in mishap

Chandigarh: A biker died in a mishap on the road separating Sector 45 and 50 here on Thursday. In a complaint to the police, Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 22, stated that a car driver, Satnam Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, rammed the vehicle into his brother Pardeep Kumar’s bike. The biker sustained injuries and was rushed to the GMCH-32, where he was declared brought dead. A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 49 police station. TNS

Assault: Woman, 4 others booked

Zirakpur: A woman and her four relatives, all from Saini Vihar, Baltana, were booked after her ex-husband reported that his wife and mother were attacked by them. The complainant, Haroon, also from Baltana, stated that he got married in 2015 but her wife left her after three months. In February this year, he married to Fatima. On Friday, his former wife Shaheen Ahmed Siddiqui and her relatives attacked Fatima and his mother inside his house, he alleged. A case under Sections 323, 451 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects. TNS

Religious event at Raj Bhavan

Chandigarh: A seven-day Shri Ram Katha commenced at Shri Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium on the premises of the Punjab Raj Bhavan here on Saturday. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and a host of dignitaries from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh were present on the occasion. TNS

School alumni hold vax camp

Chandigarh: The Bhavans Old Students’ Society (BOSS) organised a Covid vaccination camp for children below 18 years of age, at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, on Saturday. Over 200 doses were administered at the camp, which was held with the support of the UT Administration. Inaugurating the camp, senior principal Vineeta Arora appreciated the efforts of the BOSS team. It was the fourth successful camp organised by BOSS over the past two years. TNS

3 booked in theft case

Lalru: The police have booked three Alamgir residents - Baldev Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Gurdeep Singh - in a theft case and illegal possession of the Municipal Council land. A case under Sections 379, 447 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Lalru police station. In his complaint, MC Executive Officer Manvir Singh told about the illegal possession of a land in Alamgir village of Lalru and harvest/theft of crop on the night of April 15. According to the statement of the EO, some employees of the MC are also suspected to be involved in the case. The police are investigating the matter. TNS

Man held with 34-gm heroin

Zirakpur: The police arrested Nikhil Rathore, a resident of Joginder Nagar, with 34 grams of heroin near Bishanpura village on Saturday. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect at the Zirakpur police station.

Adarsh re-elected Tax Bar Assn president

Chandigarh: Adarsh Vir Singh was unanimously re-elected as the president of the Chandigarh Tax Bar Association for the Session 2022-23. During the annual general meeting, Atul Gupta was re-elected as senior vice-president, Abhay Sharma and Sanjeev Khurana as vice-presidents, Ishan Malhotra as general secretary, Ankit Dhiman as finance secretary, Vipin Sharma as secretary and Mohit Barsal as joint secretary. — TNS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Principal has sex with teacher in Chhattisgarh school; suspended after video gets leaked

2
Punjab

Punjab announces amnesty scheme for public transporters

3
Nation

Tina Dabi's wedding pictures out; it was a simple ceremony with close ones in attendance

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring fined Rs 29,390 over illegal hoardings

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'unhappy' with transport dept decision to ban use of 'motorcycle rehri'

6
World

'Elon was not the founder of Tesla, he acquired it': Bengaluru man tweets, Musk clarifies story

7
Nation

2-year-old among 5 of family killed with sharp-edged weapons in UP’s Prayagraj

8
Himachal

At Kangra rally, Kejriwal sells his Delhi model, predicts early Assembly poll in Himachal

9
Entertainment

'Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya’: Tiger Shroff's dialogue from ‘Heropanti' is top trend on Twitter; check rib-tickling memes

10
Punjab

Barnala villager sells ‘CM wali bakri’, says he is a relieved man now

Don't Miss

View All
Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

Top News

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Most of the cash has also been recovered

In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi

In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi

April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...

Cities

View All

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today