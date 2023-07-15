Man held with Stolen scooter

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested a Sector 52 resident for allegedly stealing a scooter. The police said the accused, identified as Meetu (35), was arrested at a checkpoint near Sector 11/15 dividing road, while riding the stolen scooter. A case regarding the theft was registered last month at Sector 11 police station. TNS

Punjab CM’s photo defaced, one held

Chandigarh: The UT police arrested a Mohali resident for defacing Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s picture. Accused Baljit Singh allegedly blackened an advertisement board, bearing the CM’s picture, put up near the MLA Hostel along the Sector 3/10 dividing road. A case under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act was registered. The accused was later released on bail. TNS

Purse stolen from car at PU

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing a purse from a car parked at Panjab University. The police said complainant Vakil Singh, who stays at boys hostel no. 1, reported that somebody stole his purse containing Rs 2,500 and some documents from his car parked near the university market. A case was registered at Sector 11 police station. Later, one Suresh Kumar (37) of Sector 43 was arrested. TNS

Man electrocuted near Dera Bassi

Mohali: A 30-year-old plumber, Parvinder Singh, died allegedly due to electrocution at Dhanoni village, near Dera Bassi. His wife Sarabjit Kaur told the police that he was engaged in some repair work at home when his foot touched bare wires attached to a motor. She said she immediately switched off the motor. He was taken to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. TNS

Blood donation camp held

Chandigarh: The Bhavan’s Old Students’ Society (BOSS), an organisation of former students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, held an annual blood donation camp on July 12. A team of doctors from the PGI conducted the camp, during which around 50 units of blood were collected. TNS

Basketball trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Basketball Association is conducting selection trials for the Sub-Junior Basketball Probables (U-13) for the coaching camp at New Public School, Sector-18-B on July 16 from 4:45 pm onwards. The selected players will represent Chandigarh in the 48th Sub-Junior National Basketball Championship, which will be held in Puducherry from August 3 to 9.