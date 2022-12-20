Man held with SUV looted at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 19

The police have arrested a Jammu resident, Dilbagh Singh, 32, with an SUV looted at gunpoint in the Union Territory. The suspect was nabbed near the Sunny Enclave police post after fleeing Jammu. The SUV bore a fake registration plate. The police also recovered Rs 80,000 fake currency, a printer and a laptop from him.

The suspect was produced in a local court, which remanded him in seven-day police custody.

The police said the suspect was facing 15 criminal cases, including three under the Arms Act, at various police station. Kharar DSP Rupinderdeep Sohi said the police were investigating the weapon used in the crime.

A case under Section 379-B of the IPC has been registered at the Kharar City police station.