Man hit by crane in city, dies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A man died after being hit by a crane at the Vikas Nagar light point. The complainant, Sonu Kumar, a resident of Mauli Jagran, reported that his uncle, Rajinder Kumar, was hit by a crane. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The crane driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. The police have registered a case at the Mauli Jagran police station and started investigation. TNS

Bottling plant licence cancelled

Chandigarh: Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh today cancelled the excise license of a bottling plant, Cooperative Company Limited, owing to anomalies found in stock during inspections. This is the sixth such licence cancelled in the past one year. — TNS

MC staffer held for vehicle theft

Chandigarh: A contractual employee of the Municipal Corporation has been arrested allegedly for vehicle theft. A team of the Operation Cell nabbed Mohit Gusain (27) of Sector 29 and recovered a scooter that was stolen from near Kalagram. The accused worked as a tubewell operator at Makhan Majra. Gusain was earlier booked in cases of house theft and molestation. TNS

Bikers snatch phone in Dhanas

Chandigarh: Three motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a mobile phone from a woman of EWS colony, Dhanas. The latter reported that the suspects snatched her phone near the marble market in the area. The police were informed and a case was registered at Sarangpur police station. TNS

7 held for rioting, vandalising cars

Chandigarh: The police have arrested seven persons for rioting after two groups clashed at New Indra Colony, Mani Majra. The police said Ashok Kumar, Ramesh, Banwari, Sanjeev Kumar, Shiven, Gurmeet and Nishu, all colony residents, were arrested after they vandalised cars in the area on April 5. Some other suspects are absconding. A case was registered at IT Park police station. TNS

Chitkara students shine in e-Sports

Chandigarh: Chitkara University students bagged a rich haul of medals in the All-India Inter-University e-Sports Championship, which concluded at Sage University, Bhopal. The university's men and women teams bagged gold medal in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) event. In Valorant tour, women's team bagged silver. In BGMI, Sukhdeep Kaur and Krrish were named best players in their categories. Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, congratulated the winners. TNS

Gold for Rishabh in half marathon

Chandigarh: Rishabh (18-29 years) won the Chandigarh Half Marathon organised to mark the World Health Day. Gurdeep Singh, Inderjit Singh, Harjit Singh, Jaskaran Singh and Gurphool Singh were the winners in other age groups. In the women’s category, Pariksha Tiwari, Bhuvaneshwari, Swati Mittal, Paramjeet Kaur won medals. In the men's 10km category, Harnam Singh, Aditya Pratap Singh, Deepak Kumar, Gurjant Singh, Dr Satish Sharma and Balwinder Singh bagged top positions. TNS

Mission holds annual event

Chandigarh: The three-day annual function of Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Chandigarh, concluded here. The occasion was celebrated with fervor and enthusiasm. Over 350 spiritual enthusiasts attended the gathering. Spiritual talks on the life and teachings of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhans interspersed with devotional songs marked the occasion. Former Chief of Army Staff Gen VP Malik was the chief guest. TNS

Parth, Geetika shine in cricket

Chandigarh: In the 14th Summer League (Combined) Cricket Tournament, Parth (4/10) and Geetika Garg (3/9) claimed wickets as St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, defeated Team Liberals by 75 runs. The Sector 44 team scored 182/6 in 27 overs with the help of Deepanshu Kataria (77) and Bhavik Goel (41), Parv claimed two wickets. In reply, Team Liberals bundled out at 107. Anay (42) and Yug Kalia (20) were main scorers. TNS

Free health camp today

Fatehgarh Sahib: The Department of Physiotherapy, Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, in collaboration with Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, will organise a free endocrinology and cardiology camp on Monday to mark World Health Day. The camp is open to all members of society. Vice-Chancellor Prit Pal Singh said a renowned endocrinologist, Dr Saurabh Arora, and a cardiologist, Dr Manav Wadhera, will deliver expert talks, shedding light on the latest advancements in managing hormonal disorders, diabetes, thyroid conditions, metabolic health, the detrimental effects of smoking, alcohol consumption and sedentary lifestyles on health. OC

Peddler held with heroin

Fatehgarh Sahib: CIA Staff of the Sirhind police has arrested Harjinder Singh of Kot Dharma Chand Kalan, Tarn Taran district, with 100 grams of heroin. Amarbir Singh, in charge of CIA Staff, said SI Amarjit Singh and ASI Rupinder Singh, along with a police party, were present near Anaj Mandi when they stopped Harjinder. The police recovered 100 grams of heroin from him. He admitted that he used to supply heroin to rural areas. OC

MP interacts with Stanford students

New Delhi: During a session with Stanford University’s MBA graduating students, MP Vikram Sahney emphasised the necessity of cooperative federalism, asserting, “The Centre should take care of all states on equal footing.”

Woman arrested with poppy husk

Mohali: The police have arrested Amandeep Kaur and recovered one quintal of poppy husk from her. The police said, the truck driver, Gurpreet Singh fled leaving his truck behind. — TNS

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.