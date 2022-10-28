Man hit by train at Mohali, dies

Tribune News Service

Mohali: A person died after being hit by a train near the railway underbridge on the Badali road last evening. ASI Sugreev Kumar, from the Government Railway Police, said the train driver had informed the police that a person had been hit while crossing the railway tracks. The relatives of the deceased identified him as Kulwinder Singh (30), a resident of Babanada village, near Morinda. A case under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered and the body handed over to the family after post-mortem.

