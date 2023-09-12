Man hit by train near Gazipur, dies

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur: An unidentified man died after being hit by a train near Gazipur village on the Ambala-Kalka railway line on Monday. The Railway Police has taken possession of the body and kept it in the civil hospital mortuary for the next 72 hours for identification and started further proceedings. TNS

Boy found dead at underpass

Ambala: The body of a 13-year-old boy, Krishna of Ambala Cantonment, who went missing on Sunday was found at a waterlogged underpass on Monday.

His sister Anju said, “Krishna had gone out with his two friends on Sunday. We started searching for him when he did not return home, but couldn’t find him.” She said as they reached an underpass near Ghasitpur, they spotted his slippers and informed the police. His body was fished out from the waterlogged underpass.

ASI Ashok Kumar said three boys had reportedly gone for swimming.

#Ambala #Kalka #Zirakpur