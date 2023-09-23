Man in police net for theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 22

A former employee of a jewellery store has been arrested on the charge of stealing gold items. The manager of the store, Prabhakar Kumar, had reported that an employee, Sunil Kumar, had stolen a gold chain and a pair of bangles from the store at Mani Majra in October and November 2021. He later left the job.

The police said the complainant got to know about the theft through CCTV footage.

A case was registered and Sunil nabbed from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The police said the accused confessed to the crime and the gold chain was recovered from him. He was produced before the court today that sent him to judicial custody.