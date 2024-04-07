Man injured in accident gets Rs 46 lakh relief

Chandigarh, April 6
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Chandigarh (MACT) has directed an insurance company and the driver and owner a truck to pay Rs 4691,066 as compensation to Gurdeep Singh, who had suffered injuries during an accident 4 years ago.
Mohali resident Singh, in claim petition filed through advocate Janak Raj Arora, said he was going to Dyalpura village from Mubarakpur in a motorcycle along with his friend on June 15, 2020. Around 5.45 PM, when they were crossing the light point of Bhankharpur village, a truck that was loaded with gas cylinders came from Zirakpur side and hit his motorcycle. Due to the impact, he sustained critical injuries.
After hearing arguments, the Tribunal directed the respondents to pay the compensation to the victim.
