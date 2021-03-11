Sahnewal man jumps from boat at Sukhna Lake, body recovered

Chandigarh, May 28
A native of Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Neeraj Kumar, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a boat in the Sukhna Lake around 6:30 pm yesterday.
According to information, Neeraj was denied a ticket at the boating counter as he was alone. He asked a passerby, Sunil, to accompany him for boating. He bought the tickets and both went for boating. While returning, Neeraj jumped into the lake. Sunil raised the alarm.
Teams of the police and the Army, in a joint effort, recovered the body this morning and sent it to the GMSH-16.
Neeraj is survived by his parents, wife and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. He had also sent a WhatsApp message to his wife informing her about his intent to commit suicide. Inquest proceedings are going on. No foul play has been reported so far, said the police.
Meanwhile, Col JS Sandhu, Director, Civil Military Affairs, Western Command, said a preliminary recce and assessment of the proximate area began at about 6 am and diving operations commenced around 9 am. “Given the underwater visibility conditions and drifting, it took about four hours to locate and fish out the body,” he said.
