Man killed in accident, CTU bus driver booked

Panchkula, December 14

A resident of Pinjore was killed after his motorcycle met with an accident with a CTU bus yesterday.

The deceased’s 19-year-old son, Nitish Sharma, said his father, Prakash Chand, who works as a servant at a government office in Sector 17, was killed in the road accident. His father had gone to work in the morning as usual. He received a call in the evening that his father had met with an accident. Prakash was taken to government hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

Nitish said, “The doctors at the government hospital, Sector 6, declared my father dead on arrival.”

He said his father died after his two-wheeler met with an accident with a CTU bus near the tank chowk, Chandimandir cantonment.

A case has been registered against CTU bus driver Narender Singh under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at the Chandimandir station.

