Man killed in road mishap, another hurt

Mohali, December 13
A person was killed while another suffered serious injuries after a gravel-laden tipper ploughed into a car and a pick-up, loaded with LPG cylinders, on the Siswan-Baddi road here this afternoon.
Pick-up driver Sudama from UP and conductor Sunil suffered serious injuries. The incident took place after a tipper coming from the Baddi side first rammed into a car moving ahead and then collided head-on with the pick-up. As a result, the pick-up fell into a ditch and the tipper also turned turtle.
The injured persons were rushed to the PGI, where one of them succumbed to his injuries in the evening. Eyewitnesses said the tipper driver fled the spot after the accident. Car occupants had a miraculous escape.
A major tragedy was averted as around 70 refilled LPG cylinders were strewn in the area after the mishap.
Investigating Officer ASI Raj Kumar said the police reached the spot and began investigations. A case has been registered against the absconding tipper driver.
