Man kills elder sibling over financial dispute

Our Correspondent

F’garh Sahib, November 13

In a tragic incident on the eve of Diwali, a man killed his elder sibling over a financial dispute. The deceased has been identified as Bhagwat Mahato, a resident of Bihar who was residing in Mandi Gobindgarh town. The police have arrested the accused, Aditya Mahato, and registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC at Sirhind police station.

DSP Raj Kumar said that the case has been registered on the basis of the statement of Lakhan Mahato, the other brother of the deceased.

In his statement to the police, he said that his brother used to work as a mason in Mandi Gobindgarh.

He said that on the eve of Diwali, the deceased came to meet him at around 8 pm, when the accused began arguing with him about sending money to his family in Bihar.

He added that during the argument, the accused, Aditya, thrashed his brother Bhagwat with a wooden stick. After the attack, Bhagwat was then rushed to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

