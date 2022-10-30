Man 'kills' two puppies in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, October 29
It’s a sad newborn puppies’ story! A puppy was found dead in a water tank in Sector 27 market today.
It emerged that a local man, said to be a drug addict, had allegedly thrown the puppy in the tank last night. In the morning, based on smell, shopkeepers saw the puppy inside.
According to area councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla, the man had ran away with four of the six puppies last night. He killed two of them — one dead is yet to be found out. Two others are also yet to be traced. They are about eight days born.
“We have asked the local police to track down the accused as it is inhuman. They have contacted the accused over phone, he will soon be caught,” added Babla.
