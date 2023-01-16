Man kills wife for not bearing child, arrested

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 15

The police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife, Ruby Kumari, for not bearing a child in four years of their marriage.

Suspect Manoj Kumar is a native of Himmat Patti village under Sahibganj police station in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

Chandan Kumar, in a complaint to the police, claimed his sister was married to Manoj four years ago. He alleged Manoj used to beat up his sister for not bearing a child and had been threatening to remarry.

He claimed Ruby had undergone treatment in this regard, but to no avail. He alleged his brother-in-law, a habitual drinker, and his sister had been living at Abhaypur village for past two years.

On January 13, while Chandan was in Bangalore, he received a call from his father saying Manoj had informed him Ruby had died in sleep. He then rang up Manoj to enquire about the matter, but the latter told him their marriage was solemnised four years ago and Ruby had failed to bear a child. Manoj allegedly confessed to having killed Ruby by strangulating her so that he could marry again.

Chandan called up the Sector 19 police post and informed them about the incident. He told the police to preserve the body at a government hospital and get post-mortem conducted once he arrived in the city.

A case under Section 302, IPC, has been registered against the suspect at the Sector 20 police station. The body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem, which was conducted at the General Hospital, Sector 6.