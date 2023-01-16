 Man kills wife for not bearing child, arrested : The Tribune India

Man kills wife for not bearing child, arrested

Man kills wife for not bearing child, arrested

Photo for representation only.



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 15

The police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife, Ruby Kumari, for not bearing a child in four years of their marriage.

Suspect Manoj Kumar is a native of Himmat Patti village under Sahibganj police station in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

Chandan Kumar, in a complaint to the police, claimed his sister was married to Manoj four years ago. He alleged Manoj used to beat up his sister for not bearing a child and had been threatening to remarry.

He claimed Ruby had undergone treatment in this regard, but to no avail. He alleged his brother-in-law, a habitual drinker, and his sister had been living at Abhaypur village for past two years.

On January 13, while Chandan was in Bangalore, he received a call from his father saying Manoj had informed him Ruby had died in sleep. He then rang up Manoj to enquire about the matter, but the latter told him their marriage was solemnised four years ago and Ruby had failed to bear a child. Manoj allegedly confessed to having killed Ruby by strangulating her so that he could marry again.

Chandan called up the Sector 19 police post and informed them about the incident. He told the police to preserve the body at a government hospital and get post-mortem conducted once he arrived in the city.

A case under Section 302, IPC, has been registered against the suspect at the Sector 20 police station. The body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem, which was conducted at the General Hospital, Sector 6.

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees' outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

