Chandigarh: Man, mother found guilty of abetting wife’s suicide

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, December 20

A local court has convicted a man and his mother in a three-year-old case of abetment of suicide.

The court has pronounced Sandeep Yadav and his mother Kalawati guilty and will pronounce the quantum of sentence on December 22.

The police had registered a case against Sandeep, Siri Ram Yadav, Kalawati, Vikas and Anita after Sandeep’s wife was allegedly found dead in Sector 46 here on March 8, 2019. The police had recovered a suicide note.

Prabhawati of Mauli Jagran, the victim’s mother, in a statement before the investigating officer, had said the deceased was her eldest daughter. She was married to Sandeep in 2018. She claimed that she had given sufficient dowry to the accused and his family, but they kept harassing her daughter for dowry. They would ask the victim to bring a car from her parents or she would be driven out of the house.

Prabhawati alleged that about two months before the suicide, the accused had beaten up her daughter and sent her to her maternal home. They consoled her and asked her to settle down in her matrimonial house, but on March 8, 2019, after getting fed up with the atrocities, she allegedly ended her life.

The defence counsel denied all charges and claimed that the alleged suicide note was not proved. After hearing of the arguments, the court convicted Sandeep Yadav and his mother Kalawati qua offences under Section 306 and 498-A of the Indian Penal Code.

The court acquitted three others, namely Siri Ram, Vikas and Anita Yadav, of all charges. The court stated that the harassment and atrocities upon the deceased started soon after her marriage. Both Sandeep and Kalawati caused the same knowingly and voluntarily. As a result, they both are convicted.