Man, mother get 7-yr RI for abetting wife's suicide

Chandigarh, December 22
A local court has sentenced a man and his mother to undergo rigorous imprisonment for seven years after they were convicted in a case of abetment of suicide registered three years ago.
A fine of Rs 10,000 each has also been imposed on the convicts, Sandeep Kumar and Kalawati.
The police had registered the case after Sandeep’s wife allegedly died by suicide in Sector 46 here on March 8, 2019. The police had recovered a suicide note.
