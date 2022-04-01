BRIEFLY

Man nabbed on theft charge

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 56 has been arrested for allegedly stealing an iron grill. Manjit Singh, supervisor, Hockey Stadium, Sector 42, alleged that Krishana (30) was caught by him while stealing an iron grill installed at the boundary wall of the stadium. TNS

Youth held with banned vials

Chandigarh: A 24-year-old youth has been arrested with banned injections. The suspect, Radhey Sham, alias Pata, a resident of the Mauli Jagran complex, was caught with 48 injections. A case has been registered against him at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Cong to meet on water tariff

Chandigarh: In the wake of the water tariff hike and inflation, senior leaders of the city Congress have convened a party meeting on April 3 at its Sector 35 office. City Congress president Subhash Chawla and former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal will be present. “All are invited to chalk out the course of action on the unprecedented increase in the water tariff and unbridled inflation due to the “anti-people” policies of the BJP,” the Congress said in a statement. TNS

Mobile snatcher in police net

Mohali: The Zirakpur police on Thursday arrested a mobile snatcher and recovered four phones from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Vijay Chauhan, a resident of Ashiana Complex, Panchkula. The Dhakoli SHO said Sunil Kumar, a resident of Shalimar Enclave, Dhakoli, had lodged a complaint with the police that an unknown person had snatched his phone on Wednesday. A case had been registered at the Dhakoli police station. TNS

Unidentified Man hit by train, dies

Panchkula: The Government Railway Police recovered a man’s body on the railway tracks in the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) area here on Wednesday evening. The deceased, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was apparently hit by a train. GRP Sub-Inspector Rajbir Singh said they had shifted the body to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, where it will be preserved for 72 hours for identification. TNS

Soccer star at St Stephen’s

Chandigarh: Indian footballer Anirudh Thapa, along with many other national soccer players, is attending AIFF D-License Course, being conducted at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45. Thapa is one of the leading midfielders of the national football team and has captained Indian Super League (ISL) franchisee Chennaiyin FC in 2021-22. — TNS

PGI scientist awarded

Chandigarh: Dr Subhabrata Sarkar, Scientist-C at Regional Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, Department of Health Research/ICMR, PGI, has bagged the second Best Poster Award for his research work on “Utility of CDC DENV 1-4 Real Time PCR assay and Trioplex RT-PCR assay for the diagnosis of dengue in clinically suspected patients with acute febrile illness”. — TNS

Badminton meet begins today

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Badminton Association will organise the Chandigarh State Masters Badminton Championships from April 1 at the Sector 42 badminton hall. The championship will be conducted in various age groups. For any queries, players can contact Haroon Rashid and Vijay Sharma of the organising committee. TNS

Key appointment for PU Prof

New Delhi: Prof Ashutosh Kumar of the political science department, Panjab University, has been appointed the first visiting professor to the TN Seshan Chair at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), the training arm of the Election Commission. “A search committee under Gopalaswami had recommended the name of Prof Kumar. His areas of specialisation include electoral dynamics in Indian states,” a statement of the ECI read.

Kerala NGO diverts funds via J&K to build mosques in Faridkot

Kerala NGO diverts funds via J&K to build mosques in Punjab's Faridkot

AFSPA goes from parts of Nagaland, Assam, Manipur

AFSPA goes from parts of Nagaland, Assam, Manipur

Decision comes 3 months after botched anti-insurgency ops in...

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives; to meet PM, EAM today

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives; to meet PM Modi, EAM today

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss presses for sanctions on...

Adamant Imran says will play till the last ball

Adamant Imran Khan says will play till the last ball

Reports of backroom deal with Oppn

Akalis ‘losing’ grip on SGPC post poll rout

Akalis 'losing' grip on SGPC post poll rout

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

GNDU to train students in field of technical textiles

Amritsar MC expects to collect Rs 4 cr on last day

Widen Amritsar's narrow lanes leading to Golden Temple: Visitors

Will take steps to beautify circular road around historic wall in Amritsar: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

Firing at kabaddi event, two held

Tech university staff go on strike

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

First rainless March since 2008

First rainless March since 2008

Now, pay more for taxis, autos

Vivek Soni new Mohali SSP

Deadly 'S' curve on Airport Road in Mohali set to be straightened

Vax drive in 12-14 age group yet to gather steam in P'kula

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi, Maharashtra discard face mask

PSEB’s diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

PSEB's diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

Mixed response to Corbevax drive in Jalandhar district

Hoshiarpur Crafts Bazaar ends on a musical note

Completing pending projects, improving sanitation my priority says Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann

Cracks in houses: Commissioner issues notice to 2 Jalandhar MC officials

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Revenue officers' association ends strike after two days

3 held by Khanna police with 4 illegal weapons

Visitor overcharged at Bhadaur House market parking lot

AAP MLAs ask NHAI officials to speed up ongoing projects

Scholarship scam:: Over ~10 crore siphoned off from varsity accounts

Scholarship scam:: Over Rs10 crore siphoned off from varsity accounts

Guest faculty seek regular jobs

Navjot Kaur appointed new Registrar of Punjabi varsity

Illegal liquor seized from hotel in Fatehgarh Sahib

Varsity staffer bags award