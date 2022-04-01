Man nabbed on theft charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 56 has been arrested for allegedly stealing an iron grill. Manjit Singh, supervisor, Hockey Stadium, Sector 42, alleged that Krishana (30) was caught by him while stealing an iron grill installed at the boundary wall of the stadium. TNS

Youth held with banned vials

Chandigarh: A 24-year-old youth has been arrested with banned injections. The suspect, Radhey Sham, alias Pata, a resident of the Mauli Jagran complex, was caught with 48 injections. A case has been registered against him at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Cong to meet on water tariff

Chandigarh: In the wake of the water tariff hike and inflation, senior leaders of the city Congress have convened a party meeting on April 3 at its Sector 35 office. City Congress president Subhash Chawla and former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal will be present. “All are invited to chalk out the course of action on the unprecedented increase in the water tariff and unbridled inflation due to the “anti-people” policies of the BJP,” the Congress said in a statement. TNS

Mobile snatcher in police net

Mohali: The Zirakpur police on Thursday arrested a mobile snatcher and recovered four phones from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Vijay Chauhan, a resident of Ashiana Complex, Panchkula. The Dhakoli SHO said Sunil Kumar, a resident of Shalimar Enclave, Dhakoli, had lodged a complaint with the police that an unknown person had snatched his phone on Wednesday. A case had been registered at the Dhakoli police station. TNS

Unidentified Man hit by train, dies

Panchkula: The Government Railway Police recovered a man’s body on the railway tracks in the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) area here on Wednesday evening. The deceased, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was apparently hit by a train. GRP Sub-Inspector Rajbir Singh said they had shifted the body to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, where it will be preserved for 72 hours for identification. TNS

Soccer star at St Stephen’s

Chandigarh: Indian footballer Anirudh Thapa, along with many other national soccer players, is attending AIFF D-License Course, being conducted at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45. Thapa is one of the leading midfielders of the national football team and has captained Indian Super League (ISL) franchisee Chennaiyin FC in 2021-22. — TNS

PGI scientist awarded

Chandigarh: Dr Subhabrata Sarkar, Scientist-C at Regional Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, Department of Health Research/ICMR, PGI, has bagged the second Best Poster Award for his research work on “Utility of CDC DENV 1-4 Real Time PCR assay and Trioplex RT-PCR assay for the diagnosis of dengue in clinically suspected patients with acute febrile illness”. — TNS

Badminton meet begins today

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Badminton Association will organise the Chandigarh State Masters Badminton Championships from April 1 at the Sector 42 badminton hall. The championship will be conducted in various age groups. For any queries, players can contact Haroon Rashid and Vijay Sharma of the organising committee. TNS

Key appointment for PU Prof

New Delhi: Prof Ashutosh Kumar of the political science department, Panjab University, has been appointed the first visiting professor to the TN Seshan Chair at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), the training arm of the Election Commission. “A search committee under Gopalaswami had recommended the name of Prof Kumar. His areas of specialisation include electoral dynamics in Indian states,” a statement of the ECI read.