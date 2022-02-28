Man nabbed with 1.50-kg charas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

A 34-year-old Shimla resident has been arrested by the crime branch of the UT police for allegedly possessing 1.50-kg charas. A team, led by Inspector Rajeev Kumar, in-charge of the crime branch, nabbed the suspect, Balwant Kumar, a resident of Mashobra, Shimla. The police were patrolling near Rally Ground, Sector 25, when they noticed the suspect, who tried to escape on seeing them. The police said the suspect was carrying a bag containing charas. “The charas was meant to be supplied to drug peddlers in the city,” said a source. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. The suspect was produced in a court on Sunday and sent to three-day police remand. —