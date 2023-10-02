Man nabbed with 885 gm charas

Chandigarh, October 1
A day after police arrested Ashok Mahto, 35, a resident of Betia, Bihar, with 985 grams of charas, his accomplice Shambhu Mahto of Betia, 25, was nabbed with 885 grams of charas from Shahzadpur near Ambala. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at Maloya police station. Ashok’s two-day police remand led to Shambhu’s arrest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Moga's Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Avinash Sable: Athletes with the Midas touch
MEDAL RUSH: 15 in a day