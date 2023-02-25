Man, parents booked for abetting wife's suicide

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 24

After a 24-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself to death at her house in Kharar yesterday, the police booked her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law on abetment charge

Family members of the victim, Kiranpreet Kaur, staged a protest by keeping the body on the road outside the Civil Hospital. They alleged that the police delayed the registration of FIR for several hours and no arrest had been made so far.

On a complaint of the deceased’s father Hardeep Singh, a case under Sections 306 of the IPC has been registered against her husband Gurjot Singh, father-in-law Dharam Singh and mother-in-law Kuldeep Kaur at the Sadar Kharar police station. Gurjot is employed at a local tractor manufacturing unit and resides at Jalvayu Towers, Kharar.

The complainant alleged that the whole family used to beat up his daughter and harassed her regularly. “They used to demand dowry from us and beat her up. They were not willing to keep my daughter in their house. My daughter was murdered,” Hardeep alleged.

The police said the couple had married a year ago. The body was kept at the mortuary of the Kharar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.