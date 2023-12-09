Man posing as ‘VIP’ among 2 arrested

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 8

The police on Thursday arrested two persons, including a fake VIP, for impersonation and negligent driving and recovered an SUV and a escort Gypsy at a naka in Sadar Kharar here.

The suspects were identified as Gurpreet Singh, a native of Dhuri, Sangrur, who posed as a VIP, and Ravinder Singh, a resident of Kharar. He ran EZI Marriage Bureau at Sunny Enclave, Kharar, and used to travel with an escort gypsy and four personal security guards dressed as Special Protection Unit personnel.

The police recovered an SUV with a Haryana registration number and a Gypsy with a Chandigarh registration number and a red-blue beacon from them.

“Gurpreet was driving the SUV while the escort Gypsy with beacon atop and four persons were clearing the traffic for him,” the police said.

The police said Gypsy driver Ravinder Singh, a resident of Landran Road in Kharar, was also arrested. A case under Sections 279, 336 and 170 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the City Kharar police station.

