Man robbed of car at knifepoint

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 20

A man was robbed of his car at knifepoint on the National Highway here last night.

In his complaint to the police, Arun Kumar, a resident of Shimla, stated that he was on his way to Chandigarh in his XUV 500. When he reached near the Kakru curve, another car came in front of his vehicle. He applied sudden breaks.

Four car-borne youths approached him and asked him to roll down the window. They told him that his vehicle was involved in a road accident. When Arun came out of his car, one of the suspects pointed a knife at him. The suspects robbed him of his car and managed to flee towards Chandigarh.

A case was registered. Gourav, SHO of the Baldev Nagar police station, said: “We have got some leads and our teams are working on this case.”