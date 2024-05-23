Man run over by Army truck in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 22
A scooter was crushed under the wheels of an Army truck at the Sector 18/19/20/21 roundabout. The victim has been identified as Ranjit Singh, a resident of Kharar. He was on his way to Zirakpur from Sector 17 when the accident took place. The victim was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have registered a case at the Sector 19 police station. The truck has been impounded by the police.
