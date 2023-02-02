Man runs over cousin, injures mother, uncle in fit of rage in Mohali's Manauli village

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 1

A man was killed and two other members of an extended family were seriously injured when deceased’s 27-year-old cousin allegedly hit them with his Range Rover in a fit of rage at their house at Manauli village here this afternoon.

The police said Devendra Singh, 27, allegedly mowed down his cousin Ranjit Singh, 40, and critically injured his mother Manjit Kaur and uncle Jarnail Singh with his vehicle. The victims were taken to a Phase-8 private hospital, where doctors declared Ranjit dead on arrival.

Sohana SHO Gurcharan Singh said: “The family members tried to stop the youth from taking the vehicle out. Enraged, Devendra had an argument with the family members. In the melee, he tried to drive away, but ran over his cousin, who attempted to block his way. In the process, his mother and uncle got stuck between the gate and his vehicle. His cousin was grievous injured and succumbed to his injuries.” A case under Sections 304, 323 and 325 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. The suspect youth is at large.

Village residents said the suspect was the only son of their parents. The family of landlords had a palatial house at the village and owned a couple of luxury cars. Around two years ago, the suspect had reportedly fired a gunshot at his friends from his father’s licensed weapon.