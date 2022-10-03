Mohali: Man runs over Punjabi singer Amanjot Singh Panwar, booked

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 2

The police have booked a Raipur Rani resident, Vicky, for hitting a Punjabi actor-singer Amanjot Singh Panwar, alias Alfaaz, with a pick-up tempo after an altercation broke out between the singer, an eatery owner and the suspect over money on the Landran-Banur road. The police have registered a case against Vicky under Sections 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC at the Sohana police station.

Singer and rapper Honey Singh shared an Instagram post where Alfaaz could be seen lying unconscious in the hospital bed. “My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night, Whoever planned this, I won’t let u go!! Everyone please pray for him.”

Sources said when the Chandigarh-born singer was coming out of the eatery after having dinner with his three friends - Gurpreet, Teji, and Kuljit - yesterday night, an argument broke out between Vicky and the eatery owner.

Vicky requested Alfaaz to mediate. On seeing that the eatery owner was not paying his money, he tried to flee with his tempo. While fleeing, he hit Alfaaz with the tempo, resulting in serious injuries.

The singer’s friends blocked the road and stopped Vicky from fleeing in the tempo. The suspect later tried to flee the spot on foot.

Sources said the suspect tried to run over the singer repeatedly with his tempo.

The police said the CCTV footage of the eatery was being scrutinised, following which relevant sections would be added to the FIR.

The singer, who suffered head injuries, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. His statement has been recorded.

SP City Akashdeep Aulakh said: “A case has been registered. The tempo has been seized and further investigation is on into the matter.”

