Man shot at outside hotel, cops suspect gang rivalry

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 6

In a case of suspected gang war, two unidentified assailants fired two gunshots at a 33-year-old Jind resident outside a hotel in Nayagaon on Wednesday night. The victim Monu, a Jind resident, suffered injuries in the thigh and foot and was undergoing treatment at the PGI.

Police said it appeared to be a case of gang rivalry as Monu was stated to be friends with brothers Kala and Ashu, also from Jind. Gangster Kala was currently lodged in jail, while Ashu was believed to be in the US.

Monu had fallen out with the two sometime back. Around 9 pm, he was in a Nayagaon hotel reportedly with Ashu’s wife when two unidentified bike-borne persons opened fire at him. The police suspected it to be the handiwork of the brothers through hired shooters.

SHO Kulwant Singh said the victim was visiting an immigration office in Chandigarh along with his sister and Ashu’s wife. However, they got late and decided to check into at a hotel in Nayagaon. Meanwhile, the hired shooters opened fire at Monu, who was standing outside the hotel.

In his statement to the police, Monu said Kala suspected him of having illicit relations with his sister-in-law and had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him from jail.

A case has been registered against two unidentified persons under Sections 307, 120 and 34 of the IPC and 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Nayagaon police station. The police were searching for the assailants.