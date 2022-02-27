Man shot dead at Ambala hospital

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 26

A person was shot dead at the Philadelphia Mission Hospital in Ambala City over an alleged personal dispute today. The deceased has been identified as Aman, alias Gappu, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, and the accused as Bunty.

Aman had a criminal background. There were nine cases against him and he was out on bail. Bunty, also a history-sheeter, is involved in 11 cases and is out on parole.

Aman and Bunty had reached the hospital by a vehicle to meet a patient. While coming out of the ICU, Bunty shot Aman multiple times outside the ICU and fled the spot in the vehicle. The entire incident got recorded in a CCTV camera of the hospital. Aman was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ambala City, where he died.

Director of Philadelphia Mission Sunil Sadiq said, “Two men had some arguments and later, one of them opened fire at the other. One bullet was fired inside the ICU as well, but it hit the ground. No one suffered injuries inside the ICU. We immediately called the police and the injured was rushed to Civil Hospital.” A complaint has been lodged by Aman’s brother with the Baldev Nagar police station.

Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh, who reached the spot, said, “In preliminary inquiry, Bunty’s name has surfaced. Allegations have been levelled against four persons, including Bunty, Rita and Vikas. Aman and Bunty used to have good terms but now, there were disputes between them due to some relationships. Three teams have been constituted to nab the suspect. Five empty cartridges have been recovered from the spot. The matter is under investigation and no arrests have been made so far.”