Man, son held for murder bid

Mohali, June 12
The police have arrested hotel owner Davinder Dhillon and his son Sukhpal Singh Dhillon in a case of attempt to murder, rioting and criminal intimidation following a signboard-related dispute. Amlaan Vishwas, who runs a pet clinic on the first floor of the hotel, has lodged a police complaint against them.
