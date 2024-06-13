Man, son held for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 12



The police have arrested hotel owner Davinder Dhillon and his son Sukhpal Singh Dhillon in a case of attempt to murder, rioting and criminal intimidation following a signboard-related dispute. Amlaan Vishwas, who runs a pet clinic on the first floor of the hotel, has lodged a police complaint against them.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali