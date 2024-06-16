Man, son hurt in accident

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: A man and his four-year-old son were injured in an accident. Mamchand, a resident of Khangesra village in Chandimandir, said his son, Sukhwinder Singh, along with his grandson, was going to Mattawala on his two-wheeler when they were hit by a car. Both were taken to the Government Hospital, Sector 6, where the doctors refereed Sukhwinder to the PGI. The car driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. The police have registered a case against an unidentified person under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC.

