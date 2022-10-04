Panchkula: Man, son in police net for elderly woman’s murder

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 3

The Panchkula police today claimed to have arrested a father-son duo for murdering an elderly woman of Garhi Kotaha village near Raipur Rani.

The suspects have been identified as Nishant, alias Nishu, and Narindra Kumar, both residents of Garhi Kotaha village near Raipur Rani in Panchkula district.

The police said Sushma Devi, a resident of Garhi Kotaha village, in her complaint to the police, said her neighbours - Nishu and Narinder - came to her house on September 24 and took away Rs 20,000 kept in the house. When she came back, the suspects started running away. Meanwhile, her mother-in-law, Meero Devi, reached the house and demanded Rs 20,000 and mobile phone from Nishu.

After a brief scuffle, Nishu managed to escape from the house. She, along with Meero Devi, went to the house of the suspects. Nishu and his father Narinder went to the roof of their house and started attacking them with bricks and stones, causing serious injuries to Meero Devi. She said Meero Devi was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Raipur Raini. She was referred to the GMCH, Sector 32, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The suspects, who were arrested yesterday, were today produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.

