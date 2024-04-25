 Man stabbed at Industrial Area, Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Man stabbed at Industrial Area, Chandigarh
BRIEFLY

Man stabbed at Industrial Area, Chandigarh

Man stabbed at Industrial Area, Chandigarh

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A resident of Hallo Majra has been stabbed at Industrial Area. Sachin reported that Nitish Kumar, alias Gappa, allegedly stabbed him with a sharp weapon. He was injured and admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. The police have registered a case and started investigation. TNS

IIT-Ropar teaches schoolchildren about IoT kits

Ropar: IIT Ropar’s iHub-AWaDH has taken significant steps to involve schoolchildren in environmental awareness activities, aiming to deepen their understanding of environmental issues and inspire positive action. The firmware engineer at AWaDH, Desh Raj, presented the role of Environment IoT kits, followed by the installation and demonstration of the kit. — TNS

Haryana Speaker lambasts Congress national manifesto

Panchkula: Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the development being carried out in the country under the BJP-led regime was leading to Congress’ defeat. He said Congress was playing appeasement politics, while the BJP was working to ensure overall development. — TNS

Walkathon held from PGI to lake

Chandigarh: A walkathon was organised to celebrate the foundation anniversary of World NCD Federation. The walkathon began from Kairon Block at the PGIMER and culminated at Sukhna Lake. Following the walkathon, a CME was organised on the theme ‘Disease Registries for Prevention and Control of NCDs’ and subtheme ‘Release of the First Report of the Chandigarh NCD Registry’. TNS

Golf tourney on April 28

Mohali: The inaugural Grey Cup Golf Tournament will be held at Forest Hill Golf and Country Club on April 28. The event will witness participation of over 100 golfers from across the nation in different age groups. TNS

Carrom meet from May 8

Chandigarh: The 6th Inter-School Carrom Championship will be organised at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, from May 8 to 10. A total of four events (team championships and singles for boys and girls) will be organised during the meet. A team will consist of four boys and four girls each from classes 1 to 10. Those interested in participating in the championship can submit their entries with Chandigarh Carrom Association officials. TNS

Namaste Chd win in cricket

Chandigarh: Namaste Chandigarh Cricket Club (NCCC) defeated Hunter Club by two wickets, during the Sam Manekshaw Memorial Cricket Tournament. Batting first, Hunter Club posted 207 rusn with the help of Harwinder Singh (74). In reply, the NCCC posted 209 with the help of Sunny Baliyan (153).

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nitish Kumar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

2
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

3
Punjab

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

4
India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at campaign rally in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary releases ‘objectionable’ poster of Charanjit Singh Channi, suspended from Congress

6
India

AFT asks Delhi HC to initiate contempt action against defence ministry for failing to pay enhanced pension to widow of fratricide victim

7
Delhi

Can’t control poll, hacking of EVMs mere suspicion: Supreme Court in VVPAT case

8
Haryana

Supreme Court stays construction of four dams inside Haryana’s Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary

9
Himachal

Congress in dilemma over fielding BJP rebels in Himachal Pradesh bypolls

10
India

MP Navneet Rana faces tough challenge from MVA’s Balwant Wankhede in Amravati

Don't Miss

View All
Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

Top News

EC seeks BJP's response on Opposition charge of PM Modi violating model code

Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct

The ECI has invoked Section 77 of the Representation of the ...

Massive landslide hit Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away

Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away

Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...

Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case

Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case

For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...

JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile

JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile

Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...

Delhi CM Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of excise scam, ED tells Supreme Court; AAP terms Central probe agency a 'lie machine'

Delhi CM Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of excise scam, ED tells Supreme Court; AAP terms Central probe agency a 'lie machine'

ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21, hours after Delhi High Cou...


Cities

View All

Two groups clash outside immigration agency office

Two groups clash outside immigration agency office in Amritsar

Sacrilege: AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh fires another salvo against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Over 3 kg heroin seized in Tarn Taran; 1 held

Amritsar: Two of carjackers gang nabbed, two vehicles recovered

Ajnala man arrested for kidnapping Chandigarh-based taxi driver

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

After talks with CTU officials, PRTC restores service to Chandigarh

After talks with CTU officials, PRTC restores service to Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Haryana cop among three held for graft

Finally, AAP, Congress hold joint public event in Chandigarh

Will resolve your issues if elected, Sanjay Tandon tells furniture shop owners

Chandigarh to offer red carpet entry at 55 model polling stations

Delhi CM Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of excise scam, ED tells Supreme Court; AAP terms Central probe agency a 'lie machine'

Delhi CM Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of excise scam, ED tells Supreme Court; AAP terms Central probe agency a 'lie machine'

Sunita Kejriwal likely to join AAP’s Lok Sabha campaign in Delhi, will hold roadshows this weekend: Sources

JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile

Delhi CM to continue his struggle, says AAP minister after meeting him

Can’t control poll, hacking of EVMs mere suspicion: Supreme Court in VVPAT case

Jalandhar boy Rachit Aggarwal secures AIR 25 in JEE-Mains 2024

Jalandhar boy Rachit Aggarwal secures AIR 25 in JEE-Mains 2024

Snatchers have a free run in Jalandhar

3 nabbed for snatching vehicles in Jalandhar

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary releases ‘objectionable’ poster of Charanjit Singh Channi, suspended from Congress

Day after Vijay Sampla’s nephew leaves BJP, Sunil Jakhar, Vijay Rupani meet ex-minister

Ludhiana tops state in election code violation complaints, 86% resolved

Ludhiana tops state in election code violation complaints, 86% resolved

Amarinder’s loyalists mum on extending support to Bittu

Employee gets stuck between buses, dies

Three of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested, 12 bikes recovered

2 youths held with heroin

Punjabis by its side, varsity has a bright future: Prof Arvind

Punjabis by its side, varsity has a bright future: Prof Arvind

Land relief: Farmers to stop entry of AAP, BJP nominees in 24 Patiala villages

RGNUL Vice-Chancellor interacts with students

Speed up wheat lifting in mandis, officials told