Man stabbed at Industrial Area, Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A resident of Hallo Majra has been stabbed at Industrial Area. Sachin reported that Nitish Kumar, alias Gappa, allegedly stabbed him with a sharp weapon. He was injured and admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. The police have registered a case and started investigation. TNS
IIT-Ropar teaches schoolchildren about IoT kits
Ropar: IIT Ropar’s iHub-AWaDH has taken significant steps to involve schoolchildren in environmental awareness activities, aiming to deepen their understanding of environmental issues and inspire positive action. The firmware engineer at AWaDH, Desh Raj, presented the role of Environment IoT kits, followed by the installation and demonstration of the kit. — TNS
Haryana Speaker lambasts Congress national manifesto
Panchkula: Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the development being carried out in the country under the BJP-led regime was leading to Congress’ defeat. He said Congress was playing appeasement politics, while the BJP was working to ensure overall development. — TNS
Walkathon held from PGI to lake
Chandigarh: A walkathon was organised to celebrate the foundation anniversary of World NCD Federation. The walkathon began from Kairon Block at the PGIMER and culminated at Sukhna Lake. Following the walkathon, a CME was organised on the theme ‘Disease Registries for Prevention and Control of NCDs’ and subtheme ‘Release of the First Report of the Chandigarh NCD Registry’. TNS
Golf tourney on April 28
Mohali: The inaugural Grey Cup Golf Tournament will be held at Forest Hill Golf and Country Club on April 28. The event will witness participation of over 100 golfers from across the nation in different age groups. TNS
Carrom meet from May 8
Chandigarh: The 6th Inter-School Carrom Championship will be organised at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, from May 8 to 10. A total of four events (team championships and singles for boys and girls) will be organised during the meet. A team will consist of four boys and four girls each from classes 1 to 10. Those interested in participating in the championship can submit their entries with Chandigarh Carrom Association officials. TNS
Namaste Chd win in cricket
Chandigarh: Namaste Chandigarh Cricket Club (NCCC) defeated Hunter Club by two wickets, during the Sam Manekshaw Memorial Cricket Tournament. Batting first, Hunter Club posted 207 rusn with the help of Harwinder Singh (74). In reply, the NCCC posted 209 with the help of Sunny Baliyan (153).
