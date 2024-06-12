Man stabbed over argument at Mansa Devi temple

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 11

The police have registered a case against two individuals after a man was stabbed over an alleged minor argument. The victim, Suraj, a resident of Saketri village, said he works at a shop at Mata Mansa Devi temple. He said a few days ago he was washing utensils at a common tap when the water was unintentionally splashed on a woman who was filling water adjacent to him. He said the woman got into an argument with him and threatened him with dire consequences.

He said later that her son Harpal, who runs a prasad shop at the temple, came along with three accomplices on June 9 when he was watching television and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon.

