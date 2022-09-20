Man stabbed to death in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 19

The Ambala police have registered a murder case after a man was allegedly stabbed to death allegedly over some issue related to liquor late on Sunday evening near Pasiala village in Saha of Ambala.

The deceased, who was in 40s, was identified as Lakhmi Chand, a resident of Pasiala, while the suspect was identified as Satwant Singh, a resident of Sabga village.

In his complaint to the police, Lakhmi Chand’s cousin Pradeep Kumar stated that while returning home around 7:30 pm, he saw that Lakhmi and Satwant were arguing with each other near a liquor vend. Satwant used to askfor money to buy liquor. Satwant stabbed Lakhmi Chand in his chest and managed to flee from the spot.

Lakhmi Chand was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The body was handed over to the family after conducting a postmortem examination on Monday. A murder case has been registered against Satwant at the Saha police station. The police said efforts being made to nab the suspect.

#Ambala