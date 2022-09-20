Man stabbed to death in Ambala

Ambala, September 19
The Ambala police have registered a murder case after a man was allegedly stabbed to death allegedly over some issue related to liquor late on Sunday evening near Pasiala village in Saha of Ambala.
The deceased, who was in 40s, was identified as Lakhmi Chand, a resident of Pasiala, while the suspect was identified as Satwant Singh, a resident of Sabga village.
In his complaint to the police, Lakhmi Chand’s cousin Pradeep Kumar stated that while returning home around 7:30 pm, he saw that Lakhmi and Satwant were arguing with each other near a liquor vend. Satwant used to askfor money to buy liquor. Satwant stabbed Lakhmi Chand in his chest and managed to flee from the spot.
Lakhmi Chand was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The body was handed over to the family after conducting a postmortem examination on Monday. A murder case has been registered against Satwant at the Saha police station. The police said efforts being made to nab the suspect.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...