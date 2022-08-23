Man strangles wife, daughter; hangs self at Kishangarh house

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

In an apparent case of murder-suicide, a man reportedly hanged himself after strangulating his wife and a two-year-old daughter at Bhagwanpura in Kishangarh this evening.

The police said Resham, aged around 25 years, along with his wife Pooja and daughter Mansi, had arrived from Nepal two days ago. They had rented a room at a Kishangarh house. Landlord Gurdev Singh said their neighbours informed him that the victims had not opened the door for a while.

Family had arrived from Nepal 2 days ago Resham, 25, his wife Pooja and daughter Mansi had arrived from Nepal two days ago

The family had rented a room in Kishangarh. Neighbours alerted owner after they failed to open door

“On arriving at the scene, I knocked at the door for a few minutes, but when nobody responded, I climbed up and took a peek through the room’s ventilator only to find Resham’s body hanging from the ceiling fan and his wife and daughter lying motionless,” said Gurdev. The police were informed, following which a team arrived at the scene and broke open the door.

The scene was videographed by the police before moving the bodies out of the room. Inquest proceedings have been initiated at the IT Park police station.

Gurdev said Resham had told him he had come to the city to work at a hotel.