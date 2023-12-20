Man tests +ve for swine flu in Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 19

A case of swine flu (H1N1) has been detected in Dera Bassi subdivision. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain said the patient, an elderly man, was discharged from the health facility where he was undergoing treatment after his condition was found to be stable.

District prepared to handle spread As many as 21 flu corners have been set up at government and private health facilities across the district

Besides, 34 isolation beds have been arranged at government hospitals and 45 at private ones

Further, there are 21 ICU beds at the district hospital in Mohali and 75 at private health facilities

The DC said 21 flu corners have been set up at government and private health facilities across the district. Besides, 34 isolation beds have been arranged at government hospitals and 45 at private ones. Further, there are 21 ICU beds at the district hospital in Mohali and 75 at private health facilities. Sufficient medical equipment and medicines, such as Tamiflu tablets, PPE kits, VTM bottles, N-95 masks and oxygen cylinders and concentrators, for H1N1 patients are available in the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mahesh Kumar stressed that, in line with the relevant guidelines, all patients suffering from an influenza-like illness should report to the flu corner so that the spread of the disease to other patients can be checked.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Dera Bassi #Mohali