Man walks free in rape case in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

A local court has acquitted a 25-year-old youth, Amanjot Singh, of Sector 38 here, in a rape case registered against him on a complaint filed in 2019.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by the prosecutrix who stated that she came to Chandigarh in 2014 for study purposes. She came in contact with Amanjot in 2016. Thereafter, both started a live-in relationship.

She alleged that the accused made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. She alleged that the accused refused to marry her as he doubted her character. After registering the FIR for the offences punishable under section 376 (2) (N) of the IPC, the police had arrested the accused.

Finding a prima facie case, the court framed the charges against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Counsel for the accused AS Gujral argued that he was falsely implicated in the case. He said no offence u/s 376(2) (N) of the IPC was made out against the accused and a false story was cooked up by the prosecutrix.

He said the prosecutrix, in her complaint, admitted that she was in live-in relationship with the accused with her own will. The accused never promised the prosecutrix to marry her at any point of time. He said the complainant had failed to produce any evidence/document on the record that the accused ever promised to marry the complainant. After hearing the arguments, Swati Sehgal, Judge, Fast Track Special Court, acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him.