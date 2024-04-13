Man walks free in snatching case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

A local court acquitted a man in a snatching case after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

The police had arrested the accused, Kuber Inder Singh Hundal, on a complaint of one Bhola, who had stated that on October 7 last year, he was talking on his mobile phone when his phone was snatched in Sector 56.

During investigation, Hundal was arrested in the case. The police filed a chargesheet against him. Finding prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused under Sections 379-A and 411 of the IPC to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.