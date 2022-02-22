Man who robbed PU student of mobile arrested

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 21

The police have arrested a man for allegedly robbing a Panjab University (PU) student of his mobile phone at knifepoint near Khera village in Pinjore on February 17.

The police also seized two mobile phones from his possession. The suspect, who was arrested by a team of the Pinjore police station yesterday, has been identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Sony, a resident of Karanpur village in Pinjore. He was produced in a local court today, which sent him to judicial custody.

Padma Sewang (24), a native of Ladakh who lives in a rented accommodation in Nayagaon, told the police that he, along with his friends, was on the way from Nayagaon to Pinjore when two unidentified men on a bike blocked the way of his Gypsy and snatched his mobile phone at knifepoint. He alleged that the suspects also forced him to transfer Rs1,400 to their account through the UPI.

Before fleeing from the scene, they threatened to kill him if tried to inform the police about the incident, the complainant added.

A case in this regard was registered at the Pinjore police station under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 392 (robbery), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.