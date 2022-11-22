Man with pistol, round arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 24-year-old man has been arrested by the UT police with a country-made pistol and a live cartridge. He was nabbed from Kajheri village. A case has been registered at Sector 36 police station. TNS

Sec-42 resident held with heroin

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Chander Parkash, a resident of Attawa village, Sector 42, with 10-gm heroin. The suspect was nabbed near the Sector 42 lake. A case has been registered under NDPS Act at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Purse with Rs 4K, gold ring stolen

Chandigarh: A woman’s purse, containing Rs 4,000 in cash, gold ring and debit cards, was stolen by an unidentified person from Shastri Market, Sector 22. A theft case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Two nabbed for stealing dustbin

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Darshan Singh (36), a resident of Nagla village, Dera Bassi, and Nikhil (33) of Sector 46 for stealing an MC dustbin. The accused were trying to sell it in Industrial Area, Phase I. A case has been registered against the two. TNS

Honour for GMCH-32 doc

Chandigarh: Dr Ravneet Kaur, Professor and Head, Department of Transfusion Medicine, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award in the field of Transfusion Medicine. He was awarded during the recently concluded 47th Annual National Conference of Indian Society of Blood Transfusion and Immunohaemotology in Jammu. This was in recognition to her vital contribution to the field of Blood Transfusion and Haemovigilance. TNS

Pencak Silat c’ship from November 27

Chandigarh: The Pencak Silat Association of Chandigarh will organise the sub-junior, junior, senior and masters state championship at Aanchal International School, Sector 41, from November 27 to 28. Players born on or after April 1, 2008 (for sub-junior) and April 1, 2004 (for junior) will be eligible to participate in this championship. TNS

Chess meet from November 25

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Chess Association will organise the 32nd Chandigarh Chess Championship from November 25 to 27 at Chandigarh Baptist School, Sector 45. Top four players will be selected to represent Chandigarh in the forthcoming MPL Senior National Chess Championship-2022 at New Delhi starting from December 22. The interested players can submit their entries with the organisers before November 24 at www.chandigarhchess.com. TNS

Sonu wins caddies golf tournament

Chandigarh: Sonu Verma won the Caddies Golf Tournament, organised by the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC), with a score of 73, today. Vikas claimed the second position with a score of 74, followed by Sonu Rakesh Monty (76), Shalinder (77), Dinesh Kumar (77), Deepak (77), Krishan Lal (78), Sunder (78) and Mohinder Singh (78) were the other top-10 finishers. A total of 83 caddies participated in the championship, said Gursimran Sethi, chairman of the tournament. This tournament was organised in association with Winsome Textile Social Trust and named as Satish Bagrodia Memorial Tournament, said Dr GS Kochhar, vice president, CGC, and chairman media. The winners, meanwhile, were awarded by Justice Ahluwalia along with Bobby Chahal, president, CGC, and Bagrodia family.