Manager among three held for carnival crash in Mohali; site sealed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 6

Two days after a high-rise spinning ride came crashing down during a carnival at Dashera Ground in Phase 8 here, injuring at least nine, the Mohali police today arrested three suspects, including the manager of the event. Those arrested have been identified as Jaipur resident Mukesh Sharma (manager), and Ghaziabad resident Arif Khan and Meerut resident Gorav (both staff members operating the ride).

Probing whether partial permission taken I have ordered sealing of the venue till the inquiry panel gives its report. The panel is verifying whether all or partial permissions were taken. Based on the report, action will be taken. Amit Talwar, Deputy Commissioner

“The bouncers and a woman staff member are yet to be arrested,” said HS Bal, DSP-City 2. They are accused of misbehaving with family members of the victims after the crash. Meanwhile, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission has taken a suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought a report from the Mohali Deputy Commissioner.

Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, member, Punjab State Human Rights Commission, has asked the DC to submit the report before November 17, the next date of hearing.

A copy of the order along with a copy of report ‘Joyride crashes at Mohali fair, 10 injured’ published in Chandigarh Tribune on September 5 has been sent to the DC for compliance. On Tuesday, the main entrance to the fair was covered with tarpaulin and entry of stall owners and workers restricted.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar has constituted a four-member panel, headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Amaninder Kaur Brar, to submit report within two days.

The DC said he had ordered sealing of the venue till the inquiry panel gave its report after inspection. The panel was verifying whether all or partial permissions were taken by the organisers. Based on the report, action would be taken. No one could remove goods as it was case property till report was submitted, said the DC.

After the incident, irate visitors had criticised the district administration for not ensuring ambulance and fire brigade at the spot.

Questions are being raised on whether safety audit was carried out at the fair, which had been going on for the past one month. Sources said one of the four cables snapped from a pulley after which the ride slid and fell with a thud, injuring 10 persons.

A case under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 336 (act that endangers human life), 337 (causing hurt by act that endangers life), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC had been registered at the Phase 8 police station.

SAD leader Parvinder Singh Sohana has demanded strict action against the event organisers as well as erring officials. "Strict action must be taken against the event organisers and officials responsible for ensuring safety at the venue. There was no ambulance or fire safety measures at the venue. It must also be probed whether permissions were given without inspecting the spot," he said.

