Manager held for Sialba Majri bank ‘fraud’

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 9

The police have arrested a bank manager in relation to an alleged ‘fraud’ at a cooperative bank branch in Sialba Majri village. Police officials said the bank manager, Jasveer Singh (50), was arrested from the Sialba Majri village, adding that he was produced in a local court and sent to police remand for five days.

DSP Kharar-II, Dharamvir Singh, said, as per investigation, it is a matter of misappropriation of funds of Rs 2-3 crore. He said the man would be questioned, and the police would also record statements of account holders.

#Mohali