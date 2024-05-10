Manager held for Sialba Majri bank ‘fraud’

Mohali, May 9
The police have arrested a bank manager in relation to an alleged ‘fraud’ at a cooperative bank branch in Sialba Majri village. Police officials said the bank manager, Jasveer Singh (50), was arrested from the Sialba Majri village, adding that he was produced in a local court and sent to police remand for five days.
DSP Kharar-II, Dharamvir Singh, said, as per investigation, it is a matter of misappropriation of funds of Rs 2-3 crore. He said the man would be questioned, and the police would also record statements of account holders.
