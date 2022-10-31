Manal, Dikshant excel in Table Tennis meet

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 30

Manal Antal won three, while Dikshant Tiwari won twin titles on the concluding day of the District Table Tennis Championship, organised by the Table Tennis District Association.

Manal won titles in the U-15, U-17 and U-19 categories and Dikshant bagged titles in the U-15 and U-17 categories.

In the girls’ U-15 category, Manal defeated Divsha (11-2, 11-1, 11-4).

Earlier, in semi-finals, Manal defeated Kanika (11-5, 11-5, 11-4), whereas Divsha overpowered Aishwarya (11-3, 11-8, 11-3). In the boys’ U-15 final, Tiwari logged a comeback (9-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-8) win over Aaradhya.

Before setting up the title clash, Aaradhya defeated Atharv (6-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-5) and Tiwari ousted Arjun (12-10, 13-11, 11-4). Manal won her second title of the day by defeating Nanki (11-3, 11-3, 11-2) in the girls’ U-17 final. Earlier, she defeated Riya (11-1, 11-4, 11-4), whereas Nanki blanked Divsha (11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 11-4).

In the boys’ U-17 final, Tiwari ousted Arjun D (16-14, 11-9, 13-11). In the semis, Arjun defeated Aaditya (11-3, 11-8, 11-5) and Dikshant overpowered Akshir (11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 11-4).

In the veterans (above 40 years) final, Tarundeep Singh defeated Amit Goyal (11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-3). Tarundeep ousted Harsh Sahni (11-4, 11-7, 11-5), while Amit defeated Amit Chugh (11-3, 11-5, 7-11, 11-4).

In the above 45 years’ final, Jaswinder Singh won the title by defeating Manmohan Goyal (11-7, 11-5, 11-3). In the semis, Jaswinder defeated KL Verma (11-3, 11-3, 11-9) and Manmohan overpowered Sanjay Sood (11-3, 11-5, 7-11, 11-4).