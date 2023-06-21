Manan Arora, Apoorv Bansal shine with bat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

Manan Arora scored an unbeaten ton, while Apoorv Bansal posted 91 runs to help CL Champs defeat Sunrise Cricket Academy by eight wickets during the ongoing 15th Saupin’s Gold Cup Cricket Championship.

Chasing a winning target of 307 runs, Arora posted 143 off 151 balls, studded with 17 boundaries, while Bansal posted 91 off 92 balls, with 12 boundaries, to help the side log an eight-wicket win over the rivals. Shashank Dumka also played an important role in the team’s win by contributing 56 off 59 balls, with eight boundaries. Devashish and Tanmay Kathpal took one wicket each for the bowling side.

Batting first, Sunrise Cricket Academy posted 306 runs. Skipper Yash Kashyap hogged the limelight by scoring 155 off 147 balls, with 19 boundaries. His innings was supported by Tanishq Ojha (53 off 40 balls, with five boundaries and three sixes). Vaibhav Sasson (23) and Aniket Sahu (18) were the other main scorers for the side. Chinmay Gupta accounted 4/52, while Kartavya Jagdev, Jolly SIngla, Arora and Bansal claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.