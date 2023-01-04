Manan, Kunal hit tons in Ranji Trophy match

Chandigarh, January 3
Fine centuries by skipper Manan Vohra and Kunal Mahajan put Chandigarh in a strong position against hosts Tripura, in a Ranji Trophy tie, at Maharaja Bir Bikram Stadium, today.
Tripura skipper Wriddhiman Saha won the toss and put Chandigarh to bat. The side opened with Arslan Khan and Arjit Singh. The duo added 20 runs before Singh (9) went back to the pavilion off Arjun Debnath. Khan was then joined by Vohra and the duo raised a 118-run partnership for the second wicket. Khan, who had completed his 73 off 134 balls, with 14 boundaries, was trapped by BAK Sarkar to reduce Chandigarh at 138/2.
Mahajan, the right handed batsman, supported Vohra to raise an unbeaten 175-run partnership for the side. Vohra completed his unbeaten 124 off 215 balls, with 16 boundaries, while Mahajan posted unbeaten 103 off 142 balls, with 14 boundaries and one six. The duo ensured Chandigarh’s total to 313/2 in 86 overs at drawn of stumps.
