Manan to lead Chandigarh cricket team

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

Manan Vohra will lead Chandigarh’s cricket team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Tournament scheduled to start in New Delhi from November 12. Vohra has been retained as the captain for the two-week-long tournament.

The team will start its campaign against Saurashtra on November 12, followed by Gujarat on November 13, Tripura on November 15 and Manipur on November 17. The local team will then lock horns against Uttar Pradesh on November 19 and against defending champions Himachal Pradesh on November 21. The team’s last match will be against Hyderabad on November 23.

The squad members are Manan Vohra (captain), Mohd Arslan Khan, Ankit Kaushik, Gaurav Puri, Raman Bishnoi, Akshit Rana, Shresth Nirmohi, Gurinder Singh, Bhagmender Lader, Jagjit Singh Sandhu, Rohit Dhanda, Shivam Bhambri, Arjit Singh, Gaurav Gambhir and Sandeep Sharma. Members of the support staff are Sunil Sagi (coach), Col Irshad A Khan (manager), Karanveer Singh (assistant coach), Sourabh Khandelwal (physio) and Sagar Sudan (trainer).