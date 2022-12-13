Manan Vohra to lead Chandigarh's Ranji Trophy squad

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, announced squad for Ranji Trophy, starting from December 13. Manan Vohra will lead the team for the nearly two-month-long Ranji season. Chandigarh will play their first match against hosts Punjab from December 13 at PCA, Mullanpur, followed by Madhya Pradesh from December 20 in Indore, Gujarat from December 27 in Ahmedabad and Tripura from January 3 in Agartala. The UT team will play against Vidarbha from January 10, Railways from January 17 and Jammu & Kashmir from January 24 at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium here.

The squad members are Manan Vohra (c), Arjit Singh (wk), Mohd Arsalan Khan, Bhagmender Lather, Gaurav Puri, Kunal Mahajan, Akshit Rana (wk), Ankit Kaushik, Gurinder Singh, Abhijeet Garg, Gaurav Gambhir, Hartejassvi Kapoor, Sandeep Sharma, Rohit Dhanda and Jagjit Singh Sandhu.

#Cricket #ranji trophy